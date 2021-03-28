ThoreCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,993.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $941.23 million and approximately $26,993.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $10,857.90 or 0.19501207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

