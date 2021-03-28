ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,627.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,839.73 or 0.19489560 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $939.65 million and approximately $40,627.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

