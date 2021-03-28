Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.52 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $167.89 million and $47.52 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.00443153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

