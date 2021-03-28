Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $145,844.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.