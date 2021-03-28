Time New Bank Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $515,161.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $515,161.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

