Titan Coin Price Up 71.5% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $531.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.