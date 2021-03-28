Tixl (TXL) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $34.13 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

