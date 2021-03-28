Tokes (TKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,098.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

Tokes Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

