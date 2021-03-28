Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

