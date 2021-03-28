Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

DHR stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.