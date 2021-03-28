Tolar Tops One Day Volume of $42,418.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Tolar has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.51 million and $42,418.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 764,109,221 coins and its circulating supply is 218,971,326 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

