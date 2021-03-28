TOP Trading Down 19.3% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $1.57 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

