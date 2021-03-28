Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $55.74 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $160.43 or 0.00288291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,426 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

