Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last quarter.

TIH stock traded up C$2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.86 and a twelve month high of C$94.86.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

