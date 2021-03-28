Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 226.7% in March

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG opened at $25.66 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.