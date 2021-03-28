TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. TPCO has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

