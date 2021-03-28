Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $73,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $178.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

