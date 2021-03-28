Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $232.34 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00008311 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $232.34 million and $10.36 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,545,000 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

