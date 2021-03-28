TravelNote Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $21,765.21 and $1,653.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00220020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.32 or 0.00878680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00078637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028276 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

