Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $160,949.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

