Trias (old) (TRY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Trias (old) has a market capitalization of $611,181.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias (old) alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Trias (old) Coin Profile

Trias (old) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.