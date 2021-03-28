Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153,262 shares during the period. Trimble makes up approximately 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.35% of Trimble worth $58,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 123.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Trimble by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 998,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

