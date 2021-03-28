Tripio (TRIO) One Day Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $2.29 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

