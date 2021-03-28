TRON (TRX) Market Cap Tops $4.52 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001739 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.