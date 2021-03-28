TrueChain Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00613525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

