TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $247,486.23 and $15,597.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

