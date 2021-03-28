TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Reaches $16.94 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $405,385.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.