TrueFi (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $62.06 million and $10.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

