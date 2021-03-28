Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,916.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $268,680.38 and $3,916.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

