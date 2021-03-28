TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0360

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $636,390.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

