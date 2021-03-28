Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Perrigo worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

