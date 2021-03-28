Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $223.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.