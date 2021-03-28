Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Viasat worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,482.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

