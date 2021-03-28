Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 81,440 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,640 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.