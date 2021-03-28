Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

