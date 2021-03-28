Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.79 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

