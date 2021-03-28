Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,495 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 343,657 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 788,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 936,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 192,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

