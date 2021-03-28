Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,287 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

