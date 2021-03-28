Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.24% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $33.20 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

