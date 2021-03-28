Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.85 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

