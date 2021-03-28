Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,983 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.