Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 184,473 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,473 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nokia by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,585,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

