Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.04 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 122.2% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average is $238.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

