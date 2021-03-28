Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $6,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $28,662,000.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.03. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

