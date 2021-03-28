Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,637,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

