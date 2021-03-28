Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

