Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

