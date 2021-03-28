Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

