Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,118 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 865,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

