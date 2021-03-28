Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.98 and a 52-week high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

